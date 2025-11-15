Oil up over 2% after Ukraine attacks on Russia

Oil deliveries to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were suspended after Ukrainian strikes damaged key energy infrastructure in one of the most disruptive overnight attacks on the Krasnodar region in recent months, Reuters reported Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Russia’s state pipeline monopoly Transneft halted crude flows into Novorossiysk, according to two sources cited by the news agency, while the port also stopped receiving and loading oil following the attack.

Krasnodar region officials said the strikes damaged facilities at the Sheskharis oil transshipment complex, triggering fires that were later extinguished.

A local state of emergency was declared in Novorossiysk, a critical gateway for crude exports from both Russia and Kazakhstan that sits on Russia’s southeastern Black Sea coast.

Global oil prices increased by roughly 2% on fears of supply disruptions.

Transneft has not publicly commented on the reported suspension of oil deliveries.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said a civilian vessel in the port was also struck by falling debris, leaving three crew members wounded.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko reported damage to coastal facilities, several residential buildings and private homes, injuring one man. He said temporary shelters had been set up for affected residents.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its air defense systems had shot down or intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones, including 66 over the Krasnodar region and 59 over the Black Sea.

Further north in the city of Saratov, residents claimed Ukrainian drones struck the Rosneft-owned Saratov oil refinery. The Saratov refinery has a capacity of roughly 140,000 barrels per day and produces gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said unspecified “civilian infrastructure” was hit.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 45 Ukrainian drones over the Saratov region.

Flights were briefly restricted at 11 airports across Russia amid the overnight air attacks, including in the Krasnodar region and Saratov.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the strikes.

MNA/