IRGC Navy seizes foreign tanker off Makran Coast

The IRGC Navy has seized a violating tanker in the southern waters of the Makran coast.

The IRGC Navy’s Public Relations announced that in line with safeguarding the interests and resources of the Iranian nation, the tanker Talara has been seized by IRGC naval forces.

According to the statement, rapid reaction units of the IRGC Navy, at 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning, monitored the movements of a tanker carrying commercial cargo after receiving a judicial order mandating the vessel’s seizure. The ship, operating under the commercial name Talara and carrying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was subsequently seized.

The tanker was transporting 30,000 tons of petrochemical products and was en route to Singapore.

The IRGC Navy stated that this operation was carried out in accordance with legal responsibilities and aimed at protecting the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The force added that accurate reporting requires a full review of the cargo, inspection of the vessel, and verification of its documentation, which is currently underway by IRGC personnel.

