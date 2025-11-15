  1. Sports
Nov 15, 2025, 11:51 AM

Iranian women dominate table tennis at 2025 ISG

Iranian women dominate table tennis at 2025 ISG

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iran wrapped up the table tennis events at the Islamic Solidarity Games with five medals, as the women’s squad delivered the strongest performance, securing the decisive titles and shaping the country’s “golden finish."

The table tennis competitions of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games closed with Iran earning a total of five medals: two golds, one silver, and two bronzes. This year’s events featured expanded doubles matches and updated regulations, creating a different competitive landscape from previous editions.

Amid these changes, Iran’s women athletes emerged as the dominant force, contributing both the majority and the highest quality of medals. While the men’s team guaranteed Iran’s place on the podium by advancing to the semifinals on Day 3, it was the women who won the country’s first and last medals of the tournament.

Iranian women dominate table tennis at 2025 ISG

The Iranian women’s national team secured the first medal, a shared bronze, after facing Turkey. The final medal of the competition was also delivered by the women, with Neda Shahsavari taking gold in the singles event. Earlier the same day, she and her teammate claimed victory in the doubles final, giving Iran a “golden finish” to its campaign.

MNA/6651160

News ID 238783

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News