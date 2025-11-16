  1. Sports
Iran’s men’s handball downs Maldives: 2025 ISG

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The national men’s handball team of Iran defeated Maldives 57-14 at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Sunday.

Iran, who had lost to Qatar 39-23 in Group A, will play the UAE on Tuesday.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are in Group B.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from November 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

