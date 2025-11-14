Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

Iran, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on 2026 hajj pilgrimage

Tehran and Riyadh have signed a new agreement outlining the arrangements for Iran’s participation in the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, marking continued coordination between the two countries following the restoration of diplomatic ties.

IAEA loses track of Iran's enriched uranium

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed that it has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s high-level enriched uranium stockpile since US-Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities during the 12-day war in June.

Iran’s women’s volleyball claims bronze at 2025 ISG

Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Iran-Russia Colors of Friendship art exhibition opens in Tehran

Over 100 selected paintings by young Iranian and Russian artists are on display at the “Colors of Friendship” exhibition in Tehran, showcasing each nation’s cultural vision through art.

Iran dismantles US-Israeli-linked spy network

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has dismantled a spying network linked to the CIA and the Mossad.

Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief

Russian, Chinese, and Iranian envoys to the Vienna-based international organizations met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Iran says US sends contradictory messages on nuclear talks

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh says that "the US government is transmitting contradictory messages about the nuclear talks through third parties."

Zanjan to host Iran-Turkey trade and investment exhibition

The Director General of Industry, Mine, and Trade of Zanjan Province announced that the Iran-Turkey International Trade and Investment Exhibition will be held in Zanjan Province later this year.

Iran’s Abdoli makes history with swimming gold at ISG

Iranian swimmer Amirhossein Abdoli made history on Sunday night by clinching Iran’s first-ever gold medal in swimming at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran launches Tourist Card to boost foreign visitors security

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced that the new “Tourist Card” scheme, now operational at airports, will enhance the safety of foreign tourists while easing currency exchange and payments.

IRGC intelligence dismantles hacking network linked to Mossad

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has announced a major counterintelligence success, apprehending the leader of a hacking group known as "Backdoor."

Iran to launch several satellites in coming months

The head of the Iranian Space Agency announced that the Zafar, Paya, and Kowsar satellites are completing their technical stages and are scheduled for launch in the coming months.

