Nov 14, 2025, 1:37 PM

Iran's men’s handball team lose to Qatar in Riyadh games

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s men’s handball team lost to Qatar 39-23 at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games – Riyadh 2025 on Friday.

The national Iranian me's handball team will face the Maldives in Group A on Sunday and play the UAE two days later.

Group B consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

