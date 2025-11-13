  1. Sports
Nov 13, 2025, 4:04 PM

Iran’s women’s volleyball claims bronze at 2025 ISG

Iran’s women’s volleyball claims bronze at 2025 ISG

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Team Melli Banovan defeated Tajikistan 3-0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-8) in the third-place match.

Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan will meet each other in the final.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an upcoming inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), and will be held from November 7 to 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA/TSN3446898

News ID 238707

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News