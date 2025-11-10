Iranian vocalist Ali Karimi Tarki appointed as Arirang Master

At the 6th Session of the International Advisory Board (IAB), jointly organized by Culture Masters (CM) and the Advocacy Alliance for Culture Masters (AACM), Mr. Ali Karimi Tarki, a distinguished practitioner of Iranian classical vocal music, was officially appointed as Arirang Master No. 25001101 for the second half of 2025.

The designation recognizes over 35 years of his dedication to preserving and transmitting Iran’s authentic vocal traditions through education, performance, and innovation.

Arirang Masters Program: A Global Recognition for Living Heritage

The Arirang Masters Designation Program, launched in 2023 by Culture Masters, celebrates outstanding practitioners of intangible cultural heritage around the world.

Designed in line with the 1980 UNESCO Recommendation on the Status of Artists and the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the program provides official certification and a global platform for artists who embody cultural continuity and innovation.

To date, 38 masters from over 21 countries have been designated, building a sustainable global network through education, digital transmission, and international performance.

Mr. Karimi Tarki’s appointment highlights the international value of Iran’s classical music as a living heritage of peace and dialogue.

Early Life and Musical Journey

Born in Mianeh in 1956 and holding a degree in music, Mr. Ali Karimi Tarki trained under renowned masters Shapour Rahimi, Hamidreza Nourbakhsh, and the legendary Mohammad-Reza Shajarian.

He is a leading performer of the Radif repertoire and serves as the principal vocalist of the Molavi Music Group, representing Iranian music on both national and international stages.

Innovation and Education

Through the Samte Ganjineye Ghoghnoos Cultural-Artistic Institute (affiliated with ICCN), Karimi Tarki has merged traditional Persian vocal training with modern pedagogical methods to engage younger audiences and ensure the continuity of Iran’s intangible musical heritage.

As founder of a dedicated music school, he has mentored numerous students who carry forward Iran’s spiritual and musical legacy.

Recognition and Legacy

Mr. Karimi Tarki is widely recognized for his educational and artistic contributions, including his role as the main vocalist on the acclaimed album Yaran-e Movaﬁq.

Through his work, he has become a bridge between tradition and modernity, demonstrating that music is a universal language of heritage and human connection.

