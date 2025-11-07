Israeli enemy seeks to reshape Middle East: Yemen’s Leader

He made the remarks during his speech at the 34th Arab National Conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, emphasizing that Israel is openly seeking to “reshape the Middle East” and to establish a Greater Israel.

He noted that some countries in the Arab world remain oblivious and shirking their responsibilities amid two years of Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Turning to the disarmament of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon, al-Houthi pointed out that the Zionist enemy is seeking to disarm Hezbollah forces that protect Lebanon and to remove whatever prevents its control over the Gaza Strip.

The US and Western backers of Israel are pursuing the same goal of changing the region, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Yemeni Leader referred to the expansionist plans of the Zionist regime and the so-called “Greater Israel” plan, stating that the role of the Logistic Front during the two years of the battle in the Gaza Strip has been impressive.

The Yemeni forces carried out 1,830 operations in support of Gaza with missiles, drones, and warships, he said, adding that during the naval operations, 228 ships of the enemy were targeted by the Yemeni forces.

