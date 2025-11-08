Turkey issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 others

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir and Navy Commander David Saar Salama, are among Israeli officials facing charges of genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation determined that Israeli state officials bear criminal responsibility for “systematic acts of genocide and crimes against humanity” carried out in Gaza, as well as for actions targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The prosecutor’s office said that since the suspects are not currently in Türkiye and could not be detained, the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace, upon the prosecutor’s request on Nov. 7, 2025, issued detention warrants under Articles 76 and 77 of the Turkish Penal Code, which cover genocide and crimes against humanity.

Authorities noted that the investigation is “ongoing with precision and in a multifaceted manner.”

Following the submission of a criminal complaint to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Istanbul Bar Association Chair Yasin Şamlı held a press conference outside the Istanbul Courthouse, condemning Israel for committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza despite signing a cease-fire agreement.

Şamlı said Israel’s actions were not limited to Gaza, stressing that the “terror structure of Israel” had become a threat to all humanity. He noted that in the past two years alone, Israel had carried out attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Iraq, Malta and Egypt.

Recalling the killing of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, who was shot 335 times inside a vehicle, Şamlı said: “This act shows the world that Israel is committing an open genocide. Israel kills children out of fear. There is no innocent person that Israel would refrain from attacking. Israel is a threat to all humanity.”

He added that the bar had previously filed complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the U.N. Human Rights Office, after which the ICC issued arrest warrants for two Israeli officials accused of genocide.

“Today, we have filed a new complaint over the killing of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and the crimes committed against activists of the Global Sumud Fleet,” Şamlı said.

Emphasizing that Israel continues its crimes despite the rulings of the U.N., the ICC and the International Court of Justice, Şamlı underlined that under Turkish law, genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes are within the jurisdiction of Turkish courts and carry no statute of limitations.

Şamlı concluded that the perpetrators of genocide will one day be held accountable before the law, adding that the International Association of Lawyers and Istanbul Bar No. 2 will continue to be “the voice of humanity’s conscience and the defenders of justice.”

MNA/