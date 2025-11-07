  1. Technology
Iran pavilion named top foreign exhibitor at PIMEC exhibition

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – The pavilion of Iran’s defense ministry was introduced as the best foreign exhibitor at Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC 2025) and a statue was awarded to Iran’s military representative.

At the end of the second edition of Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC 2025), which was held in Karachi of Pakistan with the participation of representatives of 44 countries, including Islamic Republic of Iran, the pavilion of Iran’s Ministry of Defense was announced as the best and top foreign pavilion of the exhibition.

During this four-day event, many Pakistani military and army officials, maritime and electronic warfare experts, and also participants from foreign countries visited the pavilion of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and and became closely acquainted with Iran’s defense achievements and naval capabilities.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense’s pavilion showcased its latest advancements in naval defense and maritime technology.

The award for the best pavilion was presented to Iran’s military attaché in Pakistan, Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi.

The purpose of the Conference was to showcase Pakistan’s maritime potential and foster global maritime cooperation.

Various national and international organizations put their state-of-the-art maritime equipment on display at the event.

