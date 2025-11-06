Iran and Pakistan can jointly counter Israeli expansionism

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is visiting Pakistan at the head of a parliamentary delegation, met with Ayaz Sadiq at the National Assembly in Islamabad.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit, Ghalibaf thanked the Pakistani people for their support of Iran in the face of Israeli aggression, stating that such solidarity reflects the deep and longstanding friendship between the two nations.

He added that standing together during difficult times demonstrates the strong relations between Tehran and Islamabad and expressed hope that the trip would further strengthen inter-parliamentary ties.

Referring to the recent Israeli attack on Iranian territory, Ghalibaf said that despite the difficult initial hours, Iran responded swiftly and decisively, noting that since the establishment of the Israeli regime in 1948, it had never suffered such a significant blow.

He stressed that Iran and Pakistan, due to their numerous shared interests, can cooperate closely to confront Israeli expansionism and its supporters.

Ghalibaf stated that Tehran and Islamabad have broad potential for cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields, reaffirming that the purpose of his visit is to deepen these partnerships. He described economic cooperation as a key priority, expressing hope that efforts to expand bilateral trade would be successful.

Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its supportive stance toward the Pakistani nation and government. Congratulating Iran on its response to the Israeli attack, he said that the Pakistani parliament had passed a resolution condemning the assault, noting that from Pakistan’s perspective, Israel is a common enemy of both nations. He added that Iran and Pakistan are “one nation divided by a border.”

Sadiq also announced that the Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship groups would soon convene to devise a new strategy for advancing bilateral cooperation. He said senior parliamentary officials from both sides would engage in detailed discussions on strengthening ties and pursuing joint initiatives.

