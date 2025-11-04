Iran, Pakistan defense capabilities complement each other

He made the remarks in an interview on Tuesday, emphasizing that opportunities must be seized to gain the benefits of the two countries and respond to the common challenges.

Foreign officials from the countries participating in the exhibition, as well as senior Pakistani officials, including the country's naval commander, visited Iran's pavilion at the exhibition.

Iran’s armed forces showcased its defense and military achievements in the exhibition which was highly welcomed by the participating officials, he underlined.

In addition to meeting with the Iranian experts and officials, foreign officials were briefed on the latest Iranian military and defense achievements of the country, Captain Eskandari noted.

Developing defense and military cooperation with the friendly and neighboring Pakistan will be very effective in strengthening the deterrence of Iran, he said, adding that transfer of technology, technical knowhow and experiences, as well as interaction in the field of education, are also taken into serious consideration in line with the interests of both countries.

A high-ranking military delegation from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Monday to participate in the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC 2025).

The Iranian delegation, led by Captain Dariush Eskandari, was warmly received upon their arrival at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport by Pakistani officials and Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, Iran’s military attaché in Pakistan.

For the first time, the Islamic Republic of Iran will showcase its achievements in defense and naval industries at a national pavilion established at Pakistan’s largest maritime exhibition. The pavilion aims to highlight Iran’s indigenous military and technological advancements in the maritime sector.

