Tehran hosts 16th Nano Exhibition, 1st Exh. of Advanced Tech.

Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy Hossein Afshin along with Secretary of Iran's Headquarters for the Development of Nanotechnology and Microtechnology Emad Ahmadvand participated in the inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

Running from November 2 to 5, the Nano Exhibition features over 150 innovative companies showcasing advancements in nanotechnology. Meanwhile, the Exhibition of Advanced Technologies hosts 80 knowledge-based and technological products, attracting visitors, particularly students, researchers, and investors.

As the largest annual event in Iran's nanotechnology sector, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the scientific and industrial evolution of the country over the past two decades. Currently, around 400 companies are actively engaged in nanotechnology in Iran, significantly contributing to the development of modern technologies.

These companies focus on research, production, and commercialization of nanotechnology-based products, achieving notable advancements in fields such as medicine, advanced materials, energy, and environmental science.

The exhibition also highlights innovations across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, energy, and transportation. In addition to the exhibitions, specialized sessions will facilitate knowledge transfer, market needs identification, and international networking among technologists, researchers, and investors.

Over its fifteen previous editions, the Nano Exhibition has successfully fostered collaboration within Iran's science and technology ecosystem, with more than a thousand companies participating and hundreds of nanotechnology products introduced and commercialized.

