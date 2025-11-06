  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Nov 6, 2025, 9:11 AM

Pezeshkian in Kordestan for project inauguration

Pezeshkian in Kordestan for project inauguration

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Sanandaj on Thursday morning for a one-day trip to Kordrstan Province, where he will inaugurate several development projects.

President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Kordestan Province on Thursday for a one-day visit aimed at attending multiple provincial meetings and events.

According to the Mehr News Agency correspondent, the President’s schedule includes participation in cultural, economic, and social programs, alongside the opening of several development projects through videoconference. He is also expected to meet with various groups throughout the day.

During the visit, Pezeshkian will hold a session with economic actors and investors in the province, as well as meetings with political figures from Kordestan. Additional gatherings include a session with academics, cultural figures, and social activists.

The President will also attend a meeting of the Council for Educational Justice with public participation, followed by a session of the Provincial Planning and Development Council.

MNA/

News ID 238469

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News