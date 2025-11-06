Pezeshkian in Kordestan for project inauguration

President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Kordestan Province on Thursday for a one-day visit aimed at attending multiple provincial meetings and events.

According to the Mehr News Agency correspondent, the President’s schedule includes participation in cultural, economic, and social programs, alongside the opening of several development projects through videoconference. He is also expected to meet with various groups throughout the day.

During the visit, Pezeshkian will hold a session with economic actors and investors in the province, as well as meetings with political figures from Kordestan. Additional gatherings include a session with academics, cultural figures, and social activists.

The President will also attend a meeting of the Council for Educational Justice with public participation, followed by a session of the Provincial Planning and Development Council.

MNA/