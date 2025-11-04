Pezeshkian visits Iran's Intl. Nanotechnology Exhibition

During his visit, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of the profitability of innovative products, calling for the enhancement of quality and export of these technologies. He also stated that these technologies should be utilized to serve citizens in underprivileged areas of Iran.

The president praised the achievements of researchers and technologists, offering suggestions for supporting innovative products.

Hossein Afshin, Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, noted that the First Up-to-Date Technologies Exhibition was organized to develop indigenous technologies and address complex national issues.

Approximately 80 knowledge-based products were showcased in fields such as health, oil, artificial intelligence, and agriculture. The production of these products is expected to save millions of dollars.

The Nano Exhibition, recognized as the largest annual event in the fields of nano and micro technologies, provides a unique opportunity to understand the scientific and industrial transformations in Iran over the past two decades. This event is taking place from November 11 to 14, featuring over 150 technology companies in Tehran.

Iran has 400 active nanotechnology companies that are vital for developing new technologies and boosting the country's competitiveness. These companies engage in research, production, and commercialization of nanotechnology products, enhancing Iran's global standing in science and technology. They have made significant progress in fields like medicine, advanced materials, energy, and the environment.

The exhibition showcases innovations across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and transportation, while specialized sessions facilitate knowledge transfer and international networking among technologists, researchers, and investors.

MNA/President.ir