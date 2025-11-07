Division among Muslims serves global Zionism: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian told a group of Sunni clerics and religious scholars of Iran's western Kordestan province in Sanandaj on Thursday that only through unity, faith, and a return to Islamic brotherhood can the Islamic world confront the conspiracies of the United States, Israel, and global Zionism.

The president warned that internal divisions serve the interests of hostile powers, Press TV reported.

“These rifts are what Israel, the United States, and global Zionism seek — to keep the Islamic nation preoccupied with internal disputes while they commit any aggression they wish,” he said.

The president described Israel “a small entity established through aggression” that has been able to survive and cause problems for the Islamic world due to divisions among Muslims.

“If unity and cohesion prevail among us, no power will dare to covet Islamic lands,” he said, adding that internal discord lies at the root of many of the Muslim world’s misfortunes, and “only by returning to faith, brotherhood, and adherence to the divine rope can we overcome this cycle.”

The president lamented that the principle of brotherhood — the foundation of religion and morality — has been forgotten, enabling enemies to exploit this weakness.

“Forgetting this truth has distanced the Islamic Ummah from solidarity and opened the door to foreign influence. Returning to this Qur’anic principle means rebuilding unity,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the first step toward reform is fostering unity and cohesion. “If our hands and hearts come together, we will overcome difficulties. I make no promise of instant solutions — that is impossible — but I firmly believe that through unity, we will gradually overcome hardships.”

The Iranian president arrived in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordistan Province on Thursday to meet with different segments of the population and activists from different fields.

During the trip, President Pezehskian will meet with intellectuals and cultural activists, economic activists, and political activists, as well as hold a meeting on the development of educational justice and a meeting on provincial planning and development.

The president said with the spirit of solidarity among the people and religious leaders, the government will work to resolve the country’s challenges through cooperation between the clergy and the nation.

“Numerous expert meetings have been held with local managers, representatives, and specialists in the province, and conclusions have been drawn,” Pezeshkian said, adding that some decisions must be made at the provincial level.

“The government will delegate as much authority as possible to local administrations.”

MNA