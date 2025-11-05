Europe, US have to be honest towards Iran: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, emphasizing that both the United States and Europe must win Iran’s trust by taking confidence-building steps.

"Today, it is the other side that must respect the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a confidence-building measure; it is not Iran that must prove its honesty and build trust, but rather America and Europe that must earn the trust of the Islamic Republic of Iran by proving their honesty," Pezeshkian said.

In response to his French counterpart's remarks about the need for talks with the United States, President Pezeshkian pointed to the record of the Islamic Republic of Iran's talks with Washington, stating that Iran has repeatedly emphasized that, based on the fatwa issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and within the framework of its security and defense doctrine, it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons by any means.

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing that, based on a biased insistence, Iran has been subjected to increasing pressure and sanctions under the false pretext of trying to build nuclear weapons,” he noted.

"The principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that, where misunderstandings can be resolved through logic and dialogue, not only does the use of force and threats not solve the problem, but also fuels disagreements and divisions," he noted.

"Iran has always embraced dialogue and interaction," the Iranian president said, adding that, "Today it is the other side that must respect the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and not seek to impose its own excesses."

French President, for his part, said that France will work to create a new negotiating framework, so that a clear conclusion between Iran and Western countries can be reached.

"It is essential that interactions and discussions continue to create transparency and build trust so that an agreement can be reached," Emmanuel Macron opined.

MNA