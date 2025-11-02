Iran to rebuild its nuclear achievements stronger than before

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), where he toured an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of Iranian nuclear scientists in the fields of healthcare, medical technology, and radiopharmaceutical production. He later held a cordial meeting with senior officials of the organization.

Honoring the memory of the martyrs of the 12-day imposed war and Iran’s nuclear scientists, President Pezeshkian described the efforts of the country’s nuclear experts as a form of scientific jihad and a sincere service to the nation. He stressed that the production of radiopharmaceuticals and the development of modern medical technologies are essential national needs that must be pursued with greater speed and determination.

Highlighting Iran’s strong position in radiopharmaceutical production and its potential in the global medical market, Pezeshkian said, "For our country, embracing advanced technologies and entering the global competition is vital. Arrogant powers seek to deprive independent nations, including Iran, of access to modern technologies, keeping them dependent on assembly industries while they produce and sell medicines at exorbitant prices.”

He called for a strategic plan to increase Iran’s share in the global radiopharmaceutical market, emphasizing that while meeting domestic needs remains a priority, export development and professional marketing must also be pursued.

“Our products’ quality, effectiveness, and affordability will make Iran a leader in this field,” the President concluded.

President Pezeshkian stated that the hostility and assassinations targeting Iranian scientists stem from the concern of major powers over Iran’s scientific and technological independence.

He emphasized that Iran has repeatedly declared that developing nuclear weapons is not part of its agenda, and that world powers are well aware of this fact.

“Nevertheless,” he said, “they use this false claim as a pretext to hinder Iran’s progress.”

MNA/ISN