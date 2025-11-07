Iran strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the widespread military aggression by the Zionist regime on various regions in Lebanon, a statement by the ministry said on Friday.

The statement noted that the responsibility of the United Nations, the international community, and the countries of the region to confront the warmongering of the occupying regime and to hold it accountable and punish it, and warns of the dangerous consequences of this regime’s impunity and the continuation of its warmongering and expansionist policies on regional peace and security.

The Zionist regime's military attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of more than a thousand innocent Lebanese citizens and the destruction of infrastructure and residential areas since the ceasefire agreement in November 2025, are a clear aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country and are considered a heinous crime against international peace and security.

These criminal attacks, which are undoubtedly planned and carried out with the full support and complicity of the United States, are another sign of the criminal, terrorist and hegemonic nature of the Zionist regime, and have no other goal than to undermine the sovereignty and security of Lebanon and prevent the reconstruction and development of the country.

The Iranian foreign ministry further offered condolences over the martyrdom of Lebanese citizens during the Israeli brutal attacks, emphasizing solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon against the regime's tyrannical aggressions, as well as support for the legitimate Lebanese resistance and its efforts to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

