Fire erupts at oil refining company in central Iran

According to local reports, a fire ignited at the Eyvanki Oil Refining Company in Jannat Abad Industrial Town in the Eyvanki district of Semanan province, prompting the immediate dispatch of emergency response teams.

Units from the Red Crescent, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Police, and additional support teams from Tehran Province have joined firefighting operations.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding possible casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined following investigations by relevant experts.

MNA/6644597