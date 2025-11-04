Saudi Crown Prince MBS to meet Trump in near future

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will visit Washington, DC, later this month for an official working meeting with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said, marking the Saudi Arabian leader’s second visit to the United States capital in seven years.

News outlets have previously reported on the crown prince’s visit to the White House, but Reuters was the first to report on Monday that the meeting will be held on November 18.

The visit of the Saudi royal comes as Trump pushes countries to join the Abraham Accords.

In 2020, Trump reached deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalise relations with the Israeli regime. But Saudi Arabia has consistently said that any normalisation of ties with Israel is contingent on a clear path for the creation of a Palestinian state.

MNA/