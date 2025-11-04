US seeks Gaza security force with broad two-year mandate

The US sent several UN Security Council members a draft resolution on Monday for the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a duration of at least two years, according to a copy obtained by Axios.

The draft resolution, which was designated "SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED," would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza and provide security through the end of 2027, with the possibility of extensions after that.

The draft resolution will be the basis for negotiations over the coming days between UN Security Council members, with the goal of voting to establish it in the coming weeks and deploying the first troops to Gaza by January, a US official told Axios.

The US official stressed that the International Security Force (ISF) will be an "enforcement force and not a peacekeeping force."

The force would involve troops from several participating countries and be established in consultation with the Gaza "Board of Peace," which President Trump has said he will chair.

The draft also calls for the Board of Peace to remain in place at least through the end of 2027.

MNA/