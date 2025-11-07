  1. Politics
Iranian FM official:

Kazakhstan joining Abraham Accords only political show

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – An Iranian diplomat has reacted to US President Donald Trump's announcement of Kazakhstan's joining the Abraham Accords to recognize the Zionist Israeli regime, saying that it was just a political show.

Director General of the Eurasian Affairs Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Manouchehr Moradi, said that the announcement of Kazakhstan’s joining the Abraham Accords is a symbolic attempt to bring the Zionist regime out of global isolation.

He added that Kazakhstan has had full diplomatic and economic relations with the Zionist regime for more than three decades, therefore, this new announcement is merely a sign of Tel Aviv’s desperation and the attempt on the part of the United States and its allies to reduce global pressures on the Zionist regime resulting from occupation and genocide.

Moradi emphasized that Iran expects all countries in the region, in accordance with their legal and moral obligations, to refrain from any action that would divert public opinion from Israel’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon and other countries in the region.

