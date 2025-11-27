Washington shooter identified as Afghan national

According to the television channel, the man’s name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal. He entered the United States in 2021, TASS reported.

On Wednesday, a man opened gunfire at National Guard members in downtown Washington, just a stone’s throw from the White House. Two officers were wounded and taken to a hospital.

US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Florida, said that the two officers were in serious condition.

Later, Governor of West Virginia Patrick Morrisey said that both had died, but added that this information needed to be verified. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that they are alive, but in critical condition.

