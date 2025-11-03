Not too late for Trump to reverse course

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the justification given for the “unlawful Israeli and U.S. bombing of Iran” has been “thoroughly debunked” in the past 48 hours.

In a post on X, the top Iranian diploamt wrote, "In the past 48 hours, the heinous lie that the unlawful Israeli and U.S. bombing of Iran was motivated by an imminent nuclear threat has been thoroughly debunked by

- The International Atomic Energy Agency Chief, who has explicitly stated that Iran "is not and was not" developing nuclear weapons.

- My Omani counterpart, H.E. AlBusaidi, an intermediary trusted by both Iran and the U.S., who has made clear that there was never any Iranian 'nuclear threat'."

"Iran did not kill diplomacy. Those who blew up the negotiating table did," he stressed.

Araghchi also underlined that Israel targeted diplomacy because its real fear is the failure of its "Iran Demonization Project".

"POTUS entered office promising to put an end to Netanyahu's bamboozling of Obama and Biden. It's not too late to reverse course," he stressed.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/