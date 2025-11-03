Iran rejects receiving any official message via Oman

During his press briefing on Monday morning, Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, dismissed reports claiming that Oman had delivered an official message from the United States to Iran.

He stated that although intermediaries may exchange messages or follow-up notes, such exchanges “do not constitute the beginning of any negotiation process between Iran and the US, and will not lead to one.”

Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday that Iran’s Foreign Ministry has received messages regarding the resumption of negotiations.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/