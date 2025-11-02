  1. Politics
Araghchi slams West double standards regarding Sudan

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the double standards of Western governments regarding the situation in Sudan.

"In call with my Sudanese counterpart, H.E. Mohieldin Salem, I conveyed Iran's deep sorrow and concern over the tragic killing of innocent civilians in El Fasher, and expressed Iran's solidarity with Sudan," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Some divide terrorists into “good” and “bad” categories and support those who, in their own words, carry out the “dirty work” in pursuit of their interests," he said.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that sch deplorable double-standards, long espoused by Western governments, have no place in 2025.

"Terrorism and violence against innocent people, in any form and anywhere in the world, must always be condemned," he concluded.

