Nov 3, 2025, 7:12 PM

Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians in Gaza over past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says 10 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours since Saturday.

 Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Monday.

According to medical sources, 10 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Since the Gaza ceasefire went into effect on October 11, 2025, a total of 238 Palestinians have been killed and 600 injured, while 510 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, Wafa said.

