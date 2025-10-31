Iran slams US memorial tribute for terrorist

Mohsen Shamsizadeh Rawandi, deputy spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks on Friday, after US State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott took to X to “honor the memory” of Jamshid Sharmahd.

“This is truly shameful & pathetic! The US politicians have become so addicted to supporting blind terrorism against the Iranian nation that they even shed tears for dead terrorists who took pride in killing and maiming innocent Iranians in a Mosque in Shiraz,” Shamsizadeh Rawandi said. according to Press TV.

He also noted that Pigott’s eulogy for “a dead terrorist only proves your government's complicity in his criminal acts and further burdens the international responsibility of the US government.”

Sharmahd, who held German citizenship but was also a US resident, led the Tondar (Thunder) pro-monarchist group.

He was behind a series of terrorist acts, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people and wounded hundreds more.

He was arrested by Iranian intelligence forces in 2020 and appeared in court sessions on his case.

The Revolutionary Court of Tehran finally handed Sharmahd the death sentence for committing "corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating terrorist acts in Iran at the behest of Western intelligence agencies.

