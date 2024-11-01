Araghchi raps Germany's support for terrorism

"The closure of Iran's Consulates in Germany is a sanction against Iranians residing in that country—most of whom possess German citizenship as well," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X social media platform.

"In support of a terrorist who took 14 innocent lives and injured more than 200 others, the German government is sanctioning tens of thousands of other Iranians holding German passport."

"I assure my Iranian compatriots living in Germany that we are doing our utmost to compensate for this inconvenience by strengthening the consular sections of our embassy in Berlin and other nearby diplomatic missions," he added.

On Monday, Iran's Judiciary executed Sharmahd, the ringleader of a US-based terror group behind a series of deadly attacks against the Iranian nation.

Germany protested to Iran by recalling its ambassador to Tehran and summoning the Iranian charge d’affaires in Berlin.

Iran on Tuesday summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel over Berlin officials meddling in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic.

