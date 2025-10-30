US extends waivers for India on Iran's Chabahar Port

In a boost for India’s regional connectivity plan, especially with regard to Afghanistan, the administration of US President Donald Trump has granted the extension of sanctions waiver on Iran’s strategic Chabahar Port.

India has managed to get an extension for the sanction waiver until early next year on the Chabahar Port, according to The Times of India.

Chabahar Port plays a vital role in India’s regional connectivity strategy by providing access to Afghanistan and Central Asia-Eastern Russia.

Following the expiry of the US sanctions waiver on Tuesday, India successfully negotiated an extension until early next year (to start March 20, 2026).

