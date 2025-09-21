Chabahar–Muscat shipping line to be launched next week

The Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones announced that the passenger shipping line between Chabahar and Muscat, and vice versa, will be officially launched next week in line with the agreements reached during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent trip to Oman.

According to the Secretariat, this important step comes as part of the government’s regional development policies and through the continuous support and follow-up efforts of Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones. The official inauguration of the route will be held next week with Masrour in attendance, underlining the project’s strategic role in boosting economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between Iran and Oman.

Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, Chairman and CEO of Chabahar Free Zone Organization, said in a statement that the launch of the passenger vessel from Muscat to Chabahar fulfills the president’s promise made during his recent visit to Oman.

He further described maritime tourism as the missing link in Chabahar’s development, expressing hope that this new route will unlock the region’s untapped potential in international tourism.

MNA/6595777