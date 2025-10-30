Russia to continue close, constructive coop. with Tehran

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Zakharova referred to Russia's ongoing dialogue with Iran on regional and international matters, saying that "On the majority of these subjects, our viewpoints—as is known—are close or entirely overlap each other."

She continued to say that, "The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which recently entered into force on October 2nd of this year, directs us toward greater coordination. Based on this document, the two sides cooperate in strengthening peace and security in adjacent regions; a matter that fully includes the Middle East."

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman went on to say that "Given these observations, we intend to continue our close and constructive cooperation with Tehran."

MNA/ISN1404080804938