Oct 30, 2025, 10:23 AM

Trump announces tariff reductions on China after meeting Xi

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – The US President has announced that he has agreed to reduce tariffs imposed on Beijing in exchange for China's continued exports of rare earth minerals and combating the illegal trade in fentanyl.

President Donald Trump said he has made deals with China after a meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of a trip to Asia that was an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to stabilize relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One that the US would lower tariffs implemented earlier this year as punishment on China for its selling of chemicals used to make fentanyl from 20% to 10%. That brings the total combined tariff rate on China down from 57% to 47%

“I guess on the scale from 0 to 10 ... I would say the meeting was a 12,” Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after spending five days in three Asian countries. Their meeting lasted an hour and 40 minutes.

Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China’s retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements had given the meeting newfound urgency, the report added. 

