Stronger Iran-Turkey rail links to boost regional Econ. ties

Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, congratulated Turkey on its national day and highlighted the two neighbors’ deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties.

She said Tehran and Ankara have always enjoyed close and respectful relations, which she hoped would further expand in economic, cultural, scientific, and social fields.

“Iran and Turkey can play an effective role in connecting East and West and in reinforcing regional economic linkages by strengthening their rail infrastructure,” Behrouz-Azar said at the event hosted by the Turkish Embassy.

She added that expanding railway capacity, completing joint projects, and facilitating freight transit through both countries would benefit not only Iran and Turkey but also other regional nations.

Behrouz-Azar also underlined the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation between the two sides, saying Iran and Turkey have “vast capacities in the fields of culture and art” and can use these shared strengths to build “deep and lasting cooperation for future generations.”

