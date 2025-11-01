  1. Economy
Nov 1, 2025, 7:03 AM

VP:

Stronger Iran-Turkey rail links to boost regional Econ. ties

Stronger Iran-Turkey rail links to boost regional Econ. ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey can play a key role in strengthening regional economic links by expanding rail infrastructure and transit cooperation, a senior Iranian official said at a ceremony marking Turkey’s Republic Day.

Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, congratulated Turkey on its national day and highlighted the two neighbors’ deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties.

She said Tehran and Ankara have always enjoyed close and respectful relations, which she hoped would further expand in economic, cultural, scientific, and social fields.

“Iran and Turkey can play an effective role in connecting East and West and in reinforcing regional economic linkages by strengthening their rail infrastructure,” Behrouz-Azar said at the event hosted by the Turkish Embassy.

She added that expanding railway capacity, completing joint projects, and facilitating freight transit through both countries would benefit not only Iran and Turkey but also other regional nations.

Behrouz-Azar also underlined the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation between the two sides, saying Iran and Turkey have “vast capacities in the fields of culture and art” and can use these shared strengths to build “deep and lasting cooperation for future generations.”

MNA/IRN85983232

News ID 238297

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News