Iraqi pres. thanks Iran's support for his country

President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iraqi counterpart President Abdul Latif Rashid met on the sidelines of the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan, on Friday.

In the meeting, the Iraqi President expressed his pleasure at the meeting and referred to the successful election process in his country, and emphasized that Iraq considers Iran its most important neighbor. He said that the security of the two countries is intertwined, and that Iran’s continued support for the Iraqi government and people will always be appreciated.

Abdul Latif Rashid emphasized that "any obstruction" against Iran is considered an attack on Iraq.

He also addressed the Zionist regime’s attacks against Palestine and regional countries, including Iran, and emphasized the need to play the necessary role and adopt a clear and decisive stance against these attacks. “The Zionist regime is the main cause of regional crises and creates problems not only through military aggression, but also through its commercial and economic actions that prevent the establishment of constructive relations between regional countries,” he added.

Rashid emphasized, “Regional countries, especially Iran and Iraq, must launch a strong and effective campaign within Europe and within the framework of the United Nations to clearly state their positions on Israeli threats.”

The Iraqi President also emphasized the need to expand security, commercial, industrial, scientific and cultural cooperation with Iran and called for the exchange of experiences and increased exchanges of visits of delegations.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian, for his part, congratulated the President of Iraq on the holding of healthy and problem-free elections in the country and expressed hope that the formation of a strong parliament and government would contribute to the growth and development of Iraq.

The Iranian President emphasized the need to deepen relations between Iranian and Iraqi businessmen, universities and industries, and considered joint investment and the development of border communications as priorities for Tehran.

Pezeshkian addressed the "destructive role of the Zionist regime" in the region, describing the regime as a "cancerous tumor" and emphasizing that Tel Aviv seeks to prevent the strengthening of scientific, cultural, economic, political and industrial relations between Islamic countries and is moving towards fomenting national and sectarian wars.

He emphasized that the way to counter these destructive policies is to expand areas of cooperation, promote joint investments, and increase exchanges in every field that brings the people of the region closer together.

