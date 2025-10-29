Iran freestylers win 3 more medals at 2025 Asian Youth Games

Amir Mohammad Zarrinkam defeated Tajikistan’s Ayubjon Bozorzoda 8-3 to win a gold medal at the Boys' Freestyle 71Kg.

Arman Elahi lost to Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashidov at the Boys' Freestyle 51Kg and Taha Hashemi beat Tajikistan’s Yokub Ibronov 9-3 at the Boys' Freestyle 60Kg.

Parsa Tahmasbi had previously won a gold medal at the Boys' Freestyle 45Kg.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.

MNA/TSN