Cuba expresses solidarity with Colombia over US sanctions

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has voiced strong support for Colombian President Gustavo Petro following the imposition of US sanctions, denouncing Washington’s actions as “an expression of Yankee imperial arrogance.”

“From Cuba, we express our complete solidarity with you and your family as you face the sanctions imposed by the Yankee empire in its usual arrogance,” Diaz-Canel said. “We strongly support your words, we will not retreat a single step, and we will never bow down.”

The Cuban leader’s remarks underscore deepening regional opposition to Washington’s coercive measures and reflect Havana’s long-standing stance against US meddling in Latin American affairs.

Tensions between Bogotá and Washington have intensified in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump accused Petro of “encouraging large-scale drug production.” Petro swiftly rebuked the claim, urging Trump to “read more carefully about Colombia and identify where the real drug traffickers stand.”

In a parallel statement, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the deployment of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the Caribbean, calling the operation’s stated anti-narcotics purpose a “false pretext.”

Rodriguez warned that the move threatens Latin America and the Caribbean’s Zone of Peace, describing it as a clear signal of potential military aggression against Venezuela.

