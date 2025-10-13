  1. Politics
Oct 13, 2025, 3:57 PM

Trump speaks about Iran in address to Israel's Knesset

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump during a speech in the Israeli parliament, Knesset, spoke about Iran and expressed hope for a peace deal with the country.

Today is a historic day for the future of the Middle East. 20 Israeli captives are returning to their families, he noted.

Trump also expressed his hope for a peace deal with Iran.

The US president stated that it would be great if a peace deal could be made with Iran.

The US president once again leveled baseless claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, claiming that "Iran was two months or less away from building a nuclear bomb," and claimed that that the US government destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities with 14 bombs."

 “Yet even to Iran, the hand of friendship and cooperation is open. They want to make a deal. We’re going to see if we can do something.”

The claims comes as Tehran has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and has strongly rejected the claims of the United States and the West in this regard.

