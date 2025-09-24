  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2025, 12:10 PM

After ties reduced;

Iran, Australia foreign ministers hold meeting

Iran, Australia foreign ministers hold meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Australian counterpart Penelope Ying-Yen Wong in New York, criticizing Australia's recent actions and insisting that Iran rejects baseless accusations.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, attending the annual UN General Assembly in New York, held a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penelope Ying-Yen Wong on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was requested by the Australian side.

Araghchi highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Iran and Australia based on mutual interests, expressing regret over Australia’s recent decision to downgrade relations and its improper treatment of the Iranian ambassador.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any unfounded claims or accusations against itself or any of its institutions and expects all governments to act responsibly in their decisions and statements regarding other countries.

The Iranian minister further noted Israel’s history of sabotage and misinformation aimed at diverting public attention from the genocide in Gaza.

He stressed that Australian officials have so far merely repeated accusations against Iran without providing the slightest evidence or documentation, a stance inconsistent with principles of good faith and accountability in international relations.

MNA/

News ID 236859

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News