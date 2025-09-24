Iran, Australia foreign ministers hold meeting

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, attending the annual UN General Assembly in New York, held a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penelope Ying-Yen Wong on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was requested by the Australian side.

Araghchi highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Iran and Australia based on mutual interests, expressing regret over Australia’s recent decision to downgrade relations and its improper treatment of the Iranian ambassador.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any unfounded claims or accusations against itself or any of its institutions and expects all governments to act responsibly in their decisions and statements regarding other countries.

The Iranian minister further noted Israel’s history of sabotage and misinformation aimed at diverting public attention from the genocide in Gaza.

He stressed that Australian officials have so far merely repeated accusations against Iran without providing the slightest evidence or documentation, a stance inconsistent with principles of good faith and accountability in international relations.

MNA/