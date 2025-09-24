Araghchi meets Norwegian prime minister in New York

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Norway as well as key regional and international developments.

During the meeting, Araghchi underscored the catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories as a result of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. He stressed the urgent need for the international community to address the threats posed by Israel’s continued aggression to regional and global peace and security.

The discussions also covered Iran’s nuclear program, with emphasis on the importance of all parties utilizing diplomatic channels to prevent unnecessary crises and to promote stability.

