Iran, Hungary sign educational cooperation agreement

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading a diplomatic delegation to the annual General Assembly, met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjártó, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss bilateral ties and ways to strengthen relations in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

A memorandum of understanding on scientific and educational cooperation in the field of higher education was signed, with a particular focus on science, technology, medicine, and agriculture.

Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday, September 22, local time, to attend the high-level UN gathering.

In addition to delivering Iran’s positions and views during the debates and meetings of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister is scheduled to hold separate talks with his counterparts from other countries as well as with media representatives.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly officially opened on Tuesday, September 23, and will continue until Monday, September 29.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also traveled to New York to take part in the session and deliver a speech before the world body.

MNA/IRN85947875