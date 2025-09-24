Iranian, Cypriot FMs hold talks at UNGA sidelines

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Cyprus, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Constantinos Kombos, met on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations.
TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Foreign Ministers of Iran and Cyprus held a meeting on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
Foreign Ministers of Iran and Cyprus, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Constantinos Kombos, met on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations.
Details of the meeting are yet to be released.
MNA/6599744
