Iran nuclear issue can only be resolved through dialogue

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Chinese Ambassador Zhong Peiwu reiterated Beijing’s opposition to US and Western efforts to trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran.

“We take note of Iran’s declaration that it has never sought nuclear weapons, and at the same time, we respect Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear energy,” he said.

Describing the Iranian nuclear file as “a complicated issue,” he emphasized that the only viable path forward is political dialogue and diplomacy.

“As a responsible country that has consistently supported resolving the Iranian nuclear issue, China once again underscores that this case must be settled through negotiations,” the ambassador added.

He further stated that Beijing opposes pressure and sanctions. He stressed that sanctions that contradict the interests of all parties will not yield results. "China will continue to play a constructive role to help this matter reach a solution through dialogue and cooperation,” he affirmed.

