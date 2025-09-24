Macron to hold meeting with Iran president over UN sanctions

According to Al Jazeera, Macron addressed the UN General Assembly early Wednesday, expressing strong support for reforming and expanding the UN Security Council, particularly to benefit African nations.

He warned against succumbing to “the law of the jungle” and emphasized that global challenges require continued faith in multilateral cooperation.

Highlighting humanitarian crises, Macron stressed the importance of protecting human rights and respecting rulings by the International Court of Justice, particularly where double standards might apply.

He also reiterated France’s support for stability across the West Asia region.

Macron concluded by announcing a scheduled meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the issue of the return of UN sanctions.

