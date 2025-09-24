  1. Politics
Iran, Japan foreign ministers hold meeting in NY

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, discussing bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on strengthening Iran-Japan ties and enhancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Both officials highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to expand collaboration in all fields.

The discussion also focused on the necessity for all parties involved in the Iranian nuclear issue to pursue diplomacy to prevent unnecessary crises and maintain regional and international stability.

