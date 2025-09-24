Araghchi expresses concern over unilateral coercive measures

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed deep regret over unilateral coercive measures taken by some developed countries.

It is deeply worrying that instead of fulfilling their long-standing commitments, some developed countries continue to implement unilateral coercive measures and protectionist policies against developing nations, Araghchi said addressing the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative under the theme “Recommit to our original aspirations, unite to build a brighter future of global development.”

Such measures, which violate the fundamental rights of citizens in the target countries, effectively target the economic growth, poverty eradication, and sustainable development of these nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a member of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, considers it a valuable platform for strengthening cooperation and solidarity in line with development, he noted.

As developing countries continue to face deep structural inequalities in the global economic, financial, and trade systems, today’s meeting is both timely and essential, he said.

Eradicating poverty remains the greatest challenge for policymakers in many developing nations, Araghchi said adding that hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity are on the rise, and the risk of famine is spreading across the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed his deep concern over the growing digital divides, particularly in the realm of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

He called for ensuring inclusive, transparent, and fair governance of digital technologies, with the full and effective participation of developing countries.

Current challenges are not confined to the economic field. For instance, the deteriorating situation in West Asia, particularly the ongoing genocide in Gaza, exposes the international community’s failure to uphold international law and prevent crimes against humanity, Araghchi stated.

Foreign occupation and aggression, inequality, and injustice can reverse developmental gains and destabilize entire regions and the world, he warned.

Under such circumstances, it is more imperative than ever that countries recommit to the principles of multilateral cooperation and reject unilateralism, which poses a serious threat to global peace, security, and development, he said.

He also highlighted the role of Global Development Initiative in this regard by advancing the aspirations of developing countries to play a more significant role in shaping the global economic order and by fostering an enabling international environment for sustainable development.

The grave situation in West Asia cannot be ignored, particularly the ongoing crimes in Gaza, which threaten peace and development in our region and beyond, he noted.

