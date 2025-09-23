Pezeshkian heads to New York for UNGA session

In an X post on Sunday, Mehdi Sanaei, the Iranian president’s political advisor, said Pezeshkian is set to deliver his speech at the UNGA on Wednesday morning local time.

The president will also hold meetings with different heads of state, and the UN chief, as well as think tanks and Iranians residing in the United States, he added.

Earlier on on Monday evening, Pezeshkian met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei before travelling to New York to brief the Leader on the planning done for his trip.

Ayatollah Khamenei offered prayers and wished success for the president, and provided some remarks and recommendations.

World leaders are gathering in New York, where they are expected to address the General Assembly during the annual General Debate on September 23-29.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” reflects the anniversary of the UN’s foundation and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and shared action for people and planet.

RHM