IRGC spox hails armed forces’ full readiness in 12-day war

He made the remarks in an interview, stating that the ability of the country’s armed forces during the 12-day Israeli imposed war was based on the experience and achievements gained during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

He termed the readiness of the country’s armed forces during the 12-day Israeli war ‘extraordinary’.

Iran changed all of the enemy's calculations using the deterrent power, crushing response of the armed forces, and formation of the national unity and cohesion, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Naeini referred to the role of technology, facilities and warfare equipment, and national unity in succeeding in a arduous battle, adding that what will deter the enemy from a new war is power and power-building, and this is very important.

Specialized and well-trained forces are one of the components of Iran’s power, he said, adding that if the country had not possessed the operational power at other levels, it would not have been able to respond to the enemy's attack.

